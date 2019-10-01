Pompeo says State Department being bullied by impeachment inquiry

Washington, 1 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lashed out at the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives, accusing Democratic lawmakers of using intimidation against his staff while leaving open whether he would comply with a subpeona for documents.

Pompeo also said in a letter to Congress that it was “not feasible” for lawmakers to question five State Department officials this week and next as part of the investigations into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Lawmakers were providing “woefully inadequate” time in their request to depose the diplomats, Pompeo said. The documents the lawmakers are requesting may be subjected to privileges and secrecy of the executive branch of government, the letter added.

Regarding the subpoena issued against him, Pompeo said only that he would respond by the end of the week, the given deadline, without further indications of whether he would comply.

The secretary blasted lawmakers for “an attempt to intimidate, bully and treat improperly” his staff.

The impeachment inquiry centres around a July 25 phone call that Trump held with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In the call, the Republican president asked his Ukrainian counterpart to potentially open an investigation into Trump’s political rival, Joe Biden.

US media has reported that Pompeo was on the call, though his department has not confirmed this.

A whistleblower complaint had raised the alarm over the call. Trump has been attacking the whistleblower, whose identity is still secret.

The person’s lawyers have expressed concern their client might be in harm’s way.

Pompeo is currently on a trip to Europe.