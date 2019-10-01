0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Pompeo in Ohrid and Podgorica to affirms alliances with NATO’s 29th and 30th member

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with North Macedonia's top state officials on Oct. 4 in Ohrid.

Bisera Altiparmakova 1 October 2019 21:32
