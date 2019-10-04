0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderPoliticsVideo statement

Pompeo arrives in Ohrid

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived Friday at the Ohrid-based "St.Paul the Apostle" airport, where he was welcomed by Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov.

Ivan Kolekjevski 4 October 2019 14:04
Back to top button
Close