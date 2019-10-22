0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

PM Zaev: Too early to discuss caretaker PM, gov’t focused on economic reform

Too early to discuss caretaker prime minister and ministers, at this point the government is focused on keeping the pace of economic reform, PM Zoran Zaev said in response to a reporter's question ahead of the start of the World Customs Organization’s PICARD Conference, which is taking place on Tuesday in Skopje. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 22 October 2019 11:57
Back to top button
Close