0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

PM Zaev: Solutions through dialogue with friendly Bulgaria

Fulfilment of the agreement is an obligation to both parties and I believe we'll continue finding solutions with friendly Bulgaria, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said commenting on Bulgaria's conditional support for EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 10 October 2019 21:29
Back to top button
Close