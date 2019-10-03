0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

PM Zaev optimistic about date for start of EU talks

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Thursday he was optimistic about getting a date for start of EU accession negotiations despite voiced reservations by some member countries. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 3 October 2019 12:37
