0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

PM Zaev convinced of date for EU accession negotiations next week

We deserve to get a decision for the start of EU accession negotiations. EU promised - we will deliver when you deliver. We expect the Union to keep its promise. I am convinced the European Council will make the long-awaited decision for the start of the negotiations with the country on October 17-18, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Saturday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 12 October 2019 15:20

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close