Plevneliev: Macron wrong to block start of North Macedonia’s EU negotiations

North Macedonia must start EU accession talks and French president Emmanuel Macron should not block this decision, former Bulgarian president Rosen Plevneliev said Monday.

Monika Mihajlovska 14 October 2019 12:46
