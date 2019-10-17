0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesBalkansBalkans.PortalPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Plenkovic: Rules of negotiations process cannot change on the fly

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said ahead of Thursday's European Council in Brussels that a new methodology of the negotiating process can be discussed but without changing the rules at this moment.

Tanja Milevska, Brussels 17 October 2019 16:35
