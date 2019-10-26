Pentagon awards Microsoft 10bn dollar cloud-computing contract

The US Department of Defence on Friday awarded Microsoft a hotly contested cloud computing contract worth up to 10 billion dollars over a decade.

Under the contract Microsoft will provide “critical and urgent unmet warfighter requirements for modern cloud infrastructure” for the Pentagon’s Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, known as JEDI.

The announcement is a major win for Microsoft, which was was pitted against technology giants Amazon, Google and IBM among others.

Amazon was once considered the favourite to win the contract, however, President Donald’s Trump frequent criticisms of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos cast a shadow over the process.

The president has derided the Bezos-owned Washington Post as “fake news” for publishing stories critical of him and called it the “Amazon Washington Post.”

In a statement the Pentagon said the focus of the selection process “never wavered from the need to support our warfighters with this essential capability.”

“The National Defense Strategy dictates that we must improve the speed and effectiveness with which we develop and deploy modernized technical capabilities to our women and men in uniform,” Pentagon Chief Information Officer Dana Deasy said.