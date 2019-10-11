0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Pendarovski: North Macedonia has met all requirements to start talks

North Macedonia has met all requirements to start negotiations. Regional stability is directly related to European integration, and the Western Balkans are a part of Europe just as important as the founding members, according to President Stevo Pendarovski.

Magdalena Reed 11 October 2019 19:31
