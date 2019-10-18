0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Pendarovski: No time for disappointment, apathy or calculations for small daily political points

Let us not dwell in disappointment, apathy or calculations for obtaining small daily political points. Now it is time to reunite around what is most important for the Republic of North Macedonia – our future and the future of generations to come. I am convinced that only if we work together – we will succeed, said President Stevo Pendarovski in Friday's address following the European Council's failure to take a decision on the start of North Macedonia's EU accession negotiations.

Ivan Kolekjevski 18 October 2019 14:53
