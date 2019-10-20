Pendarovski: No other alternative but EU

Skopje, 20 October 2019 (MIA) – All political party leaders attending the Villa Vodno meeting agreed that North Macedonia is part of Europe and deserves nothing less than full membership to the EU, President Stevo Pendarovski told a news conference Sunday.

The meeting agenda included two items, according to President Pendarovski. The first item, he said, was “the recent conclusions from the EU summit, which all of us are already familiar with.”

Pendarovski then explained that during the discussion of the first item, all participants were asked to reaffirm their vision for the country’s future. “I owe you an explanation,” he added, “on why we invited these particular leaders.”

“We had a principle guiding us,” Pendarovski continued. “We invited leaders whose parties had won their votes independently and not through coalitions.”

“It was not random these people were invited,” he highlighted.

The President then recalled that this was the third time our country had faced such a challenge. “In 1991, we had a similar situation, albeit in a completely different international and political context,” Pendarovski said.

He explained the background on the Lisbon Treaty, which had been against the country being recognized as long as it contained the word Macedonia in its name. “We overcome that,” Pendarovski added, “and we became a member state of the UN and all other global and regional organizations.”

“In 2008, we had a similar situation,” he continued, saying he had been part of the Macedonian delegation at the NATO Summit in Bucharest, “when due to the name dispute we were de facto blocked.”

“This is the third time that our proposal has been rejected, after fulfilling all our obligations,” he said.

Pendarovski, however, noted that the EU didn’t block the country this time, but instead postponed the decision until the spring, when Croatia will hold the presidency of the Council of the EU.

All political party leaders showed admirable statesmanship, according to Pendarovski, by agreeing this was the only route North Macedonia should take as there was no other alternative in which the country could create a society based on true democracy and prosperity.

“They all stand behind the idea that North Macedonia should begin the EU negotiations and finish them as soon as possible,” he added.

Pendarovski also said the leaders agreed the process should be based on new and improved methodology and also be reversible. “We have nothing to fear,” he said, “as this is in our best interest and the best interest of our citizens.”

Pendarovski also highlighted that the leaders said a firm “no” to anything other than full membership to the EU.

“At the sidelines of this debate in Brussels and Luxembourg,” Pendarovski said, “it was considered that we become [some sort of] neighborhood.”

Citing the treaties forming the constitutional basis of the EU, Pendarovski dismissed this notion and said: “We have the right to become a member of the EU as we belong in this continent.

“So we’re asking for nothing less than full membership.”

Pendarovski added that all leaders pledged to work towards the country joining the EU regardless of election results.

Next on the agenda, President Pendarovski said, was the snap election; the leaders are expected to decide on the possible date. mr/