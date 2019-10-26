0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Pendarovski-Meta: North Macedonia and Albania have no alternative to EU membership

North Macedonia and Albania have no alternative to EU membership, and the security in the Western Balkans also means security in Europe, Presidents of the two countries Stevo Pendarovski and Ilir Meta said at the joint press conference in Tirana, MIA reports.

Silvana Kochovska 26 October 2019 16:48
