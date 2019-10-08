0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Pendarovski: Both Skopje and Tirana should start entry talks, North Macedonia delieverd

All top state officials, including myself, the premier and the foreign minister, have always said that both countries need to start EU negotiations, President Stevo Pendarovski said Tuesday after it was reported that the Netherlands today will define its position on the matter.

Bisera Altiparmakova 8 October 2019 13:42
Back to top button
Close