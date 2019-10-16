0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choiceMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Paris, Berlin and Rome oppose ‘decoupling’ of North Macedonia and Albania

EU foreign ministers are expected, at any moment, to kick off the second round of talks on the opening of accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, but it's highly unlikely that the meeting will produce any decision by the end of the day. 

Tanja Milevska, Brussels 15 October 2019 17:48

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close