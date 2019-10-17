0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Papandreou urges EU leaders to send strong message for North Macedonia and Albania

Initiating accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania will acknowledge that the Western Balkans do belong to our European family, history and common future, ex-premier George Papandreou tweeted.

Sanja Ristovska, Greece 16 October 2019 18:11
Back to top button
Close