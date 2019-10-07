0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Panagiotopoulos: As regards Prespa Agreement, we respect international law

As regards the Prespa Agreement, we respect international law and demand the same perception from the neighboring country, Greece's Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said in an interview with Greek Real News, MIA's Athens correspondent reports.

Sanja Ristovska, Greece 7 October 2019 16:18
Back to top button
Close