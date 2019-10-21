0_Macedonia.PortalBalkansPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Outcome of EU summit not satisfactory for Greece: Alternate FM

The outcome of the EU summit is not satisfactory for Greece and not beneficial for the region's stability, says Greek Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, MIA reports from Athens.

Ivan Kolekjevski 21 October 2019 17:33
