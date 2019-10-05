0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Our relationship will grow stronger, Pompeo says on Twitter

Relations between the US and North Macedonia will only deepen through mutual commitment to peace, security, and prosperity, according to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after his first official visit to the country.

Magdalena Reed 4 October 2019 22:02
