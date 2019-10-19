Osmani: We will continue building European North Macedonia

Skopje, 18 October 2019 (MIA) – We’re part of Europe and today’s injustice must not discourage us from doing our best to implement reforms, build good neighborly relations and foster coexistence in a multicultural society, while building a European North Macedonia, according to Deputy PM of European Affairs Bujar Osmani.

“I have no dilemmas that this was a blow to European credibility not only in the country but in the region, too,” Osmani wrote in a Facebook post. “This is a normal, logical, and natural consequence when a Union built on principles violates its basic principle and fails to keep its word. But that must not push us away from European values.”

Osmani said he was aware of everyone being under the pressure of mixed feelings—anticipation and hope, but also restlessness and tension—which was probably normal, given that “European integration is our essential choice, and belonging in the European family is our authentic orientation,” Osmani added.

“Let me reassure you we did a lot along the way. We did virtually everything in our power, and everyone has acknowledged this,” Osmani wrote.

These achievements, he added, began with reforms restoring our citizens’ trust in our governmental institutions and reached all the way to mature political compromises helping us create a country surrounded by neighbors who are our friends.

“It’s not that this result wasn’t appreciated. We’re becoming the 30th member of NATO – our most important guarantee for a stable and secure future; but we have also entered a new phase of the Stabilization and Association Agreement with the EU, which links us to the Union at the institutional level; we’ve started our observation screening and became members of the Adriatic-Ionian group of countries,” Osmani added.

He highlighted that this had made the country return to its Euroatlantic path in the broadest sense of the word.

“And this is not just us saying it,” Osmani wrote. “The European Commission confirmed it, as did all our neighbors and EU member states. But today’s European Council showed that the Union needs reforms, too.

“Twenty-seven member states, which we give our thanks to, clearly and unequivocally asked that the Republic of North Macedonia be given a new momentum for European integration to continue forward on the path of reforms.

“It was one country, which insists on leaving behind the consensus principle when making decisions, that used its right to deny the start of negotiations,” Osmani’s Facebook post reads. mr/