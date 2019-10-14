Osmani: We’re expecting clear decision to start talks

Skopje, 14 October 2019 (МИА) – We’re expecting a clear decision to start talks with the European Union, as this is the only right epilogue to our process, Deputy Prime Minister Bujar Osmani said at a National European Integration Council session Wednesday.



He said the eyes of 20 million people from the Western Balkans were looking at Brussels eager to see the response North Macedonia would get and if the EU would keep its word and protect the country’s prospects.

“Kosovo citizens, too, are expecting to hear the answer to North Macedonia, so they know if it’s worthwhile to begin a dialogue towards a compromise with Serbia,” Osmani said.

“The eyes of eight million people in Serbia, too, are looking at Brussels to see what response North Macedonia will receive.”

These are great expectations, which is only natural, as this process didn’t start yesterday, but one that we’ve been working on over the past 19 years, Osmani said.

He added that our country is ready to take on any challenge that accession negotiations may bring.

The start of talks, Osmani highlighted, is not a reward but an acknowledgment of what we’ve achieved together, especially the reforms we have implemented through reaching a consensus between the government and the opposition.

“This showed our citizens and our international partners that European integration is a strategic choice we all believe in and contribute towards,” Osmani said.

He expressed his trust that the EU member countries’ decision will provide an incentive for the country to continue forward in its development while also serving as a good influence to the entire region and creating a more stable, secure, and credible European Union.

National European Integration Council chairman Nikola Poposki said we are not the ones who are to decide on the date; instead, he said, the decision is up to the 27, or rather, 28 member countries, because Great Britain is still part of the EU.



“We’ll become an EU member only when we come so near to European standards that it doesn’t matter, really, whether we’re in or out. Those will be the main standards that future enlargements will be based on,” Poposki said.

He added that Macron and Merkel would probably not focus on talking about North Macedonia during their meeting, as there are many more important issues to discuss. mr/