Osmani: Skopje and Paris have historic chance to unite common ambitions in Europe’s interest

North Macedonia and France have a historic opportunity to unite their interests, creating a real example of how it is to progress in European integration, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani said Tuesday in a phone call with French European Affairs Minister Amélie de Montchalin.

Silvana Kochovska 8 October 2019 12:51
