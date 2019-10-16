0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Osmani meets Varvitsiotis, says EU perspective creates new friends

We hope member-states and France will realize the importance of the coming European Council of not being just a regular summit, but of having the weight of the 2003 Thessaloniki Summit that opened the region's EU perspective, said Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani after Wednesday's meeting with Greek Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis.

Ivan Kolekjevski 16 October 2019 16:43

