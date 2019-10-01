0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPoliticsVideo

Osmani: EU to undermine its credibility if not validating N.Macedonia’s progress

The European Union will undermine its own credibility if it fails to validate North Macedonia's progress. It would endanger the region's European perspective and the enlargement process as we know it, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani told The Economist Western Balkans Summit in Skopje on Tuesday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 1 October 2019 13:25
Back to top button
Close