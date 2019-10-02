0_Web_Top storiesBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Old Bazaar shop windows to be refurbished

Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi and Chair Mayor Visar Ganiu signed Wednesday an agreement over the project for refurbishment of the shop windows in Skopje's Old Bazaar.

Ivan Kolekjevski 2 October 2019 14:36
