0_Web_Top storiesNational CorrespondentsPolitics

Ohrid Dialogue: Euro-Atlantic integration guarantees local business development

Euro-Atlantic integration provides security for local businesses as it is focused on grouping its capitals and resources. The ultimate goal should be to enable easy adaptation and quick integration into ongoing business processes in which NATO and EU members are part of.

Aleksandar Bacic, Ohrid 25 October 2019 18:50
Back to top button
Close