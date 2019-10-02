0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesArtsArts.PortalSociety

Ohrid cultural heritage: 3 protected zones and controlled urbanization

The government is committed to intensifying the implementation of UNESCO's recommendations, applied according to the defined time frame, as the draft-plan on the management of Ohrid's natural and cultural heritage is being finalized, it was announced Wednesday.

Bisera Altiparmakova 2 October 2019 19:10
Back to top button
Close