Ohrid cultural heritage: 3 protected zones and controlled urbanization

Related Articles
France’s final say in decision on start of EU talks to be made by Macron
2 October 2019 20:33
U.S. making ‘comeback’ in the region with Pompeo’s visit: presidents
2 October 2019 18:04
Xhaferi-Zannier: North Macedonia on the right track to meet OSCE requirements
2 October 2019 16:40
Djukanovic: North Macedonia learned its lesson, it should get full support for start of EU talks
2 October 2019 15:17
Pendarovski: There’s no indication Bulgaria will block start of EU negotiations
2 October 2019 14:40
Old Bazaar shop windows to be refurbished
2 October 2019 14:36
Провери го и оваClose
-
Pompeo in Ohrid and Podgorica to affirm alliances with NATO’s 29th and 30th member1 October 2019 21:32
-
Ohrid hosts international conference on cultural heritage24 September 2019 9:42
-