Norwegian police arrest suspect after ambulance stolen

Norwegian police said Tuesday they have arrested a man who stole an ambulance that reportedly ran over several people in the capital, Oslo.

Oslo police said an armed male suspect was apprehended and that shots were fired in connection with the arrest. The suspect was not seriously injured, police said on Twitter.

It was not clear how many people were injured or the nature of their injuries, but public broadcaster NRK reported that a pram had been hit by the vehicle.

Police launched a large operation and cordons were set up.