0_Web_Top storiesEuropeEurope.PortalSvet.Slajder

Norwegian police arrest suspect after ambulance stolen

Norwegian police said Tuesday they have arrested a man who stole an ambulance that reportedly ran over several people in the capital, Oslo.

Silvana Kochovska 22 October 2019 14:12
epa07940291 A stolen ambulance stands crashed on the side of the road in Oslo, Norway, 22 October 2019. An armed man was arrested by police after he hit and injured several people with the stolen ambulance while driving away. EPA-EFE/Stian Lysberg Solum NORWAY OUT NORWAY OUT

Stockholm, 22 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Norwegian police said Tuesday they have arrested a man who stole an ambulance that reportedly ran over several people in the capital, Oslo.

Oslo police said an armed male suspect was apprehended and that shots were fired in connection with the arrest. The suspect was not seriously injured, police said on Twitter.

It was not clear how many people were injured or the nature of their injuries, but public broadcaster NRK reported that a pram had been hit by the vehicle.

Police launched a large operation and cordons were set up.

Back to top button
Close