North Macedonia’s Lonely Planet ranking ‘no surprise’, says Byrnes

North Macedonia being ranked by Lonely Planet at number three on the list of countries worth visiting in 2020 'come as no surprise,' according to U.S. Ambassador Kate Byrnes.

Bisera Altiparmakova 24 October 2019 17:18
