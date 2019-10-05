0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

North Macedonia-Russia joint intergovernmental commission to hold 1st session after hiatus

Meetings to make the necessary preparations for the upcoming session of the North Macedonia-Russia intergovernmental cooperation commission, slated for Nov. 14-16 in Ohrid, will take place next week in Moscow.

Bisera Altiparmakova 5 October 2019 12:47
