North Macedonia produces stability and peace in Western Balkans: MoI

Police units conducted a joint operational-tactical exercise in Skopje on Tuesday, for the purpose of demonstrating coordinated actions in preventing escapes and arresting of criminals, in the attendance of Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski and Kosovo counterpart Ekrem Mustafa.

Ivan Kolekjevski 22 October 2019 16:11

