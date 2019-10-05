0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

North Macedonia hosts 1st World Vranec Day conference

There are over 28,000 hectares of vineyards in North Macedonia and of those, 11,000 hectares are planted with the grape variety of Vranec, which makes the country the largest producer of grape and wine from this variety in the region, Agriculture Minister Trajan Dimkovski said on Saturday.

Bisera Altiparmakova 5 October 2019 16:33
