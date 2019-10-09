0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

North Macedonia expects clear invitation for start of EU negotiations, says Pendarovski

We expect to get a clear invitation to open accession negotiation with the European Union, President Stevo Pendarovski said Wednesday.

Bisera Altiparmakova 9 October 2019 14:09
Back to top button
Close