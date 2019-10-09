North Macedonia expects clear invitation for start of EU negotiations, says Pendarovski

Related Articles
Societies to promote equality, use potentials: conference
9 October 2019 15:05
Sofia supports opening of EU negotiations with both Skopje and Tirana
9 October 2019 15:02
Dimkovski: Regional connectivity for easier market access of agricultural and food products
9 October 2019 14:13
Dimitrov: We made substantial change and became shining example in the region
9 October 2019 13:09
President Pendarovski extends Yom Kippur greetings
9 October 2019 12:58
Varvitsiotis: Start of EU talks with only one candidate could destabilize border
9 October 2019 12:56
Digital skills essential for finding work: panel8 October 2019 15:43
Pendarovski: Bulgaria won’t block the start of EU negotiations8 October 2019 14:13
