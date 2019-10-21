0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

North Macedonia delivered, EU unfortunately postponed decision again, Žbogar tells MIA

ou delivered everything that was asked of you, you did your share. But the European Union makes these decisions unanimously and unfortunately we again delayed the issue. We understand the disappointment of the citizens and the politicians with the decision from the European Council in Brussels, but remain committed to North Macedonia and the region, says EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar in an interview with MIA.

Ivan Kolekjevski 21 October 2019 16:23
