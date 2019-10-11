Nobel Peace Prize goes to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali wins the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize “for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee said on Friday.

He was chosen more generally for his “efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation” from a nominee list comprising 301 nominations.

“A peaceful, stable and successful Ethiopia will have many positive side-effects, and will help to strengthen fraternity among nations and peoples in the region,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

“It is a recognition and an encouragement,” Reiss-Andersen added.

She noted that elections were planned in Ethiopia for next year and that more work remained on reforms in the country.

Ahmed assumed office in April 2018. He quickly moved to end the long-running conflict with neighboring Eritrea, resulting in a peace agreement “to end the long ‘no peace, no war’ stalemate,” the Oslo-based committee said.

“We do recognize him as a person who contributes to peace processes in the neighboring countries,” she said, adding that the committee had noted his efforts in Sudan, Kenya, and Somalia.

Ahmed is the first Ethiopian to be awarded a Nobel Prize. The 2019 award is also the 100th Nobel Peace Prize.

The number of nominees this year – composed of 223 individuals and 78 organizations – is the fourth-highest since 1901.

It’s “very clear that there is a real achievement here. One of the few bright spots on the international horizon in 2018 was actually that Ethiopia and Eritrea were finally coming to a peace agreement,” Dan Smith, director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), told dpa.

It was also a “contribution” for the region of the Horn of Africa, he added.

“Today’s announcement is not only a win for Dr. Ahmed but for

Ethiopia” commented Jan Egeland, head of the Norwegian Refugee Council.

Norwegian Nobel Prize historian Oisten Stenersen told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK that the prize was “spot on,” and “a solid prize within the framework of the will of Alfred Nobel,” the Swedish industrialist and inventor of dynamite who endowed the prize.

Ahead of Friday’s announcement, Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg had been mentioned as a strong contender and topped online bookmakers’ tips.

“We never comment who never got the prize … or who the bookmakers’ speculate on,” Reiss-Andersen said when asked about Thunberg.

Parliamentarians, academics, former peace laureates, as well as current and former members of the five-strong Norwegian Nobel Committee are among those who have the right to propose candidates.

The five-strong Norwegian Nobel Committee keeps a 50-year seal on the names and its deliberations.

Earlier this week, the Nobel prizes in the fields of Medicine, Physics, Chemistry, and Literature were awarded. The Nobel Prize in Economics is due next week.

Each prize is worth 9 million kronor (908,000 dollars). With the exception of economics, the prizes were endowed by Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel. The awards are traditionally presented on December 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death.