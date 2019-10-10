0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

No progress in French position on start of EU accession negotiations: diplomats

Wednesday's meeting of EU ambassadors did not result in any progress in France's position regarding the start of EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, French diplomatic sources told MIA.

Tanja Milevska, Brussels 10 October 2019 9:14

