News conference

Related Articles
PM Zoran Zaev meets U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
4 October 2019 15:56
Stevo Pendarovski meets Mike Pompeo
4 October 2019 15:55
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at the Ohrid Airport
4 October 2019 15:49
Promotion of the 1st National Gender Index Report
4 October 2019 15:42
German Unity Day
3 October 2019 15:27
International business forum
3 October 2019 15:23
Провери го и оваClose
-
-
National Opera and Ballet4 October 2019 15:46
-
Ohrid all set to welcome U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo4 October 2019 15:43