MWA’s Danica Ruchigaj poetry prize contest begins

Skopje, 22 October 2019 (MIA) – The Macedonian Writers Association has announced the start of its annual Danica Ruchigaj Award contest for the best poetry collection written by a woman.

Eligible to enter are female MWA members whose books were published between May and Oct. 2019.

Entrants should submit a single copy of their book to the MWA until Nov. 10 at the latest.

They can bring the book directly to MWA each workday between 9 am and 12 pm, or send it by post at the following address: Macedonian Writers Association, ul. “Maksim Gorki” 18, 1000 Skopje.

Only one writer will make the shortlist, which will then be confirmed by the association’s presidential board.

The non-monetary award in the form of a commemorative plaque is given by the MWA’s Women Writers Club.

The award celebrates the legacy of Macedonian poet Danica Ruchigaj, who lost her life at age 29 in the 1963 Skopje earthquake.

Last year’s winner was Mirjana Trencheva’s Road to Ithaka. mr/