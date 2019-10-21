Murray beats Wawrinka to win first title since hip surgery

Andy Murray won his first singles title since March 2017 and career-saving hip surgery by beating Stan Wawrinka 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 at the European Open in Antwerp on Sunday.

Murray fought back tears after clinching victory in 2 hours 27 minutes to secure his 46th tournament win.

“It means a lot,” he said on court in comments carried by the ATP website.

The 32-year-old Briton was playing his first tour-level final since undergoing a second right hip operation in January.

“The past few years have been extremely difficult. Both me and Stan have had a lot of injury problems in the past couple of years,” he said.

“Amazing to be back playing against him in a final like that. I think it was a great match. I didn’t expect to be in this position at all, so I’m very happy.”

The former number one and three-time grand slam champion had not captured a singles title since Dubai in 2017, though he did win the Queen’s Club Championships doubles title with Spain’s Feliciano Lopez in June.

Murray will make a return to grand slam singles action at next year’s Australian Open, the tournament confirmed earlier this month.