0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

MPs endorse public administration salary increase

The Parliament endorsed Thursday the amendments to the Law on Salaries for the purpose of a 5-percent increase of public administration salaries.

Ivan Kolekjevski 3 October 2019 12:45

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close