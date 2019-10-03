MPs endorse public administration salary increase

Related Articles
Decision on new electoral model by consensus: PM
3 October 2019 12:39
PM Zaev optimistic about date for start of EU talks
3 October 2019 12:37
Government adopts draft-law on scrapping Ukraine visas
3 October 2019 12:13
Haavisto: We support the start of EU accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania
3 October 2019 12:04
Draft-law on legalization of medical cannabis production approved, public debate to follow
3 October 2019 11:20
MIA FLASH3 October 2019 13:01
Promotion of Buzalkovska’s “Conversations with Unkovski”3 October 2019 11:34
MIA FLASH3 October 2019 10:10