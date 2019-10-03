0_Macedonia.PortalArtsArts.PortalMakedonija.SlajderNational Correspondents

MP Sterjovski calls for prompt ratification of culture agreement in Albanian Parliament

The issue involving the agreement on the opening of a Macedonian cultural center in Tirana, which is yet to be ratified in Albania, was raised Thursday by Vasil Sterjovski, an Albanian MP of Macedonian origin.

Vera Todorovska, Tirana 3 October 2019 17:55
Back to top button
Close