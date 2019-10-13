Monitor: Syrian Kurds recapture key border town from Turkish forces

Cairo, 13 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Syrian Kurds have retaken Ras al-Ain, a war monitor reported on Sunday, a day after Turkey said it captured the key Syrian border town in its ongoing offensive in north-eastern Syria.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have wrested control of most parts of Ras al-Ain after they mounted a counterattack against Turkish forces and their allied rebels, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights added.

At least 17 Turkish-allied fighters and four SDF militiamen were killed in the counterattack, according to the Britain-based watchdog.

Ras al-Ain sits on a major supply and transport route between the urban centres of Tal Abyad to its west and Qamishli to its east, controlled by SDF forces.

Turkey started its incursion on Wednesday, saying it is targeting Islamic State extremists and Kurdish militias.

Ankara considers the SDF and allied militia to be linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) waging an insurgency within the country.

The Turkish incursion has triggered Arab and Western condemnations amid fears of a severe humanitarian crisis as well as a resurgence of the Islamic State extremist group in the area.

The United States has even threatened Turkey with sanctions. But Ankara called criticism of its action “black propaganda” and vowed to go ahead with the incursion.

About 130,000 people have been displaced due to the escalating violence in north-eastern Syria, a UN agency said.

The water situation in the north-eastern city of al-Hassakeh and its surroundings is rapidly deteriorating, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) added.