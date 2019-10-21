0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Mogherini: Postponing EU talks with Skopje, Tirana is more than lost opportunity, it’s a historic mistake

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that the postponing the decision to open negotiations for North Macedonia’s and Albania’s accession to the European Union, it is much more than a lost opportunity: it is a historic mistake.

Silvana Kochovska 21 October 2019 9:33
Back to top button
Close