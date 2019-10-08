0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

MladiHub center to open in Skopje

The MladiHub center is set to open Tuesday at the Office of the President of North Macedonia in Skopje. A panel discussion on the topic "Digital skills and social transformation" will take place as part of the event.

Monika Mihajlovska 8 October 2019 11:27
