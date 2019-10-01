0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Mitchell: Prespa Agreement is positive example that must be rewarded

The West must show that positive examples are rewarded and the Prespa Agreement was such an example. It opened a new chapter in relations between Greece and North Macedonia, gave opportunities for better economic cooperation and opened Skopje's path towards the European Union. The deal also has an effect on the entire region and its integration, former US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell told The Economist Western Balkans Summit in Skopje on Tuesday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 1 October 2019 11:29
