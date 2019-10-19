Ministry of Culture condemns damage done to Aqueduct

Skopje, 18 October 2019 (MIA) – The Ministry of Culture has expressed stern condemnation over the recent damage done to ten supporting pillars of the Aqueduct, which is our country’s national cultural heritage.

“Through a concerted effort between the Cultural Heritage Protection Office, the Conservation Center of the Karposh Municipality, and the Ministry of Culture, emergency measures for preventive protection were taken after inspecting the damage.”

Better and stronger security patrols will be carried out to protect the Aqueduct, which has the status of a cultural heritage site of the first category, the Ministry of Culture wrote in a press release. mr/