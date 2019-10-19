Mickoski: I expect us to reach agreement on snap election

Gostivar, 19 October 2019 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski expects that party leaders will agree on calling a snap election during their meeting at the presidential residence on Sunday.

Mickoski highlighted he wouldn’t accept any early elections without an interim government, i.e., nothing outside the legal framework.

“The law is clear,” Mickoski said. “You know what parliamentary elections mean, and what parliamentary elections laws mean.

“We simply have to respect this and immediately call them and form an interim government, elect an interim government prime minister, and go to early parliamentary elections,” Mickoski said, following an event held by his party’s Talks for the Renewal of Macedonia campaign in Gostivar.

A snap election, Mickoski reiterated, was necessary not only to rise to power but to contribute towards the country’s future and progress “in the direction it should progress.”

“That’s why we need political consensus,” Mickoski added.

“I guess this is what we’ll talk about tomorrow. He announced it himself – unless he changed his mind. We’ll see. We’ll talk about it.”

“What I’d said in the past,” Mickoski continued, “Zaev has confirmed. Macedonia needs a new beginning so we can turn it into a modern state.”

VMRO-DPMNE’s leader went on to criticize the current government due to its alleged indifference to the outcome of North Macedonia’s not getting the date to start talks with the EU. mr/