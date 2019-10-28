18:00/28 October 2019

Skopje – There is a need for greater involvement of women in the decision-making process, decisiveness in disseminating their voice, use of technological potentials for their increased involvement in creation of local, regional and global networks of women-entrepreneurs, heard the first masterclass eTrade for Women organized by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Skopje on Monday.

Skopje – Ruling and opposition parties have agreed on an amendment related to security certificates in the draft-law on classified information that was discussed at the Parliament’s Committee on European Affairs on Monday.

Skopje – An independent and impartial statistical system is vital to any society, so as to improve public policy creation and decision-making, EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar told Monday’s event hosted by the National Bank on European Statistics Day.

Skopje – ‘Oresteia 1/4′, based on Aeschylus’ Greek tragedies trilogy and directed by Ivica Dimitrijevikj, will premiere Monday at 20:00, at the Youth Cultural Center in Skopje.

Skopje – The industrial producer prices on the domestic market decreased by 0,1 % at monthly level and increased by 1,2% at annual level, according to State Statistical Office data.

Skopje – Former intelligence officer Zoran Verushevski sues the state for €71,000 after spending 344 days in detention over the case codenamed ‘Coup’ and over unlawful possession of a firearm.

Skopje – Public utility companies play a vital role in the everyday lives of the citizens, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has stated Monday.

Skopje – United States Special Representative for the Western Balkans, Matthew Palmer will pay a working visit to North Macedonia on Tuesday, it has been announced.

Skopje – Fake news can be defeated only by the truth, participants at the 3rd annual Internet Governance Forum in Skopje concluded Monday.

Gostivar – Construction works on the road infrastructure are intensive across the country, said Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski on Monday while adding that over 500km of rehabilitated roads would be completed in 2019.

Riyadh – At least seven people have died and 11 others have been wounded in heavy rains and flooding in Saudi Arabia’s eastern region, the Saudi civil defense department said on Monday.

Baghdad – Iraqi authorities have imposed a nightly curfew in the capital Baghdad as thousands of students took to the streets across several provinces on Monday to join ongoing anti-government demonstrations.