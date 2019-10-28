13:00/28 October 2019

Skopje – The State Election Commission (SEC) is prepared to administer parliamentary elections according to all models that would be agreed among political parties, including the one with open lists, said SEC president Oliver Derkovski on Monday.

Skopje – EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar said Monday postponement of the Census due to the early parliamentary elections is a logical decision in order to eliminate any political influence, in hope the statistical operation will take place by 2021 at the latest.

Skopje – Given that fight against organized crime is a challenge of the 21st century, and its impact is pushing forward in all spheres of society, it is vital to successfully deal with this phenomenon which requires a serious approach of all law enforcement institutions, Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski told a seminar on intersectoral cooperation in tackling violent extremism and fighting against terrorism, which is organized by the U.S. Embassy Office of Defense Cooperation and the National Committee for Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism.

Skopje – As of Monday midnight, the prices of gasoline will increase by Mden 0.5 while those of diesel and extra light household fuel remain the same, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERG) said.

Skopje – The Skupi exhibit of the Museum of the City of Skopje sets off on a tour of Podgorica on Monday. The tour will last through November 23.

Zagreb – Croatia’s President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović said on Sunday that her recent speech in Washington, in which she mentioned she had lived behind the Iron Curtain, had so many coherent messages that focusing on just one thing was “very, very superficial” and “not good for this society.”

London – You consider that French president Emmanuel Macron has made a “historic mistake” in vetoing the opening of EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, but the French opposition to the opening of negotiations is in no way linked to the particular assessment of the candidate countries, but to a much more fundamental political problem that Europe has been totally unable to resolve since 2004: the deepening of its mechanisms of political integration in exchange for enlargement, says Financial Times.

EU member states have agreed to grant Britain a three-month delay on its departure from the European Union until January 31, European Council President Donald Tusk announced on Twitter.

EU member states agree to grant Britain a three-month flexible delay on its departure from the European Union, European Council President Donald Tusk writes on Twitter.

Buenos Aires – Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has asked all ministers of his government to step down following mass protests in the South American country, he said during a speech on Saturday.

Pollution levels spiked across New Delhi and several Indian cities on Monday, the morning after Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, as smoke from fireworks clogged the air.